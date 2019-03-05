× City leaders seek public input in effort to make Milwaukee streets more pedestrian-friendly

MILWAUKEE — City leaders, looking to make Milwaukee’s streets more pedestrian-friendly, heard from the public Tuesday, March 5.

An open house was held at the Mitchell Street Library for the city’s pedestrian plan — with top goals of increasing safety and accessibility.

The plan includes things like reducing speed limits in heavily-trafficked areas and possibly adding in more curb extensions and median islands.

With the plan in draft stage, leaders sought input from the public.

“We’re accepting feedback. We want to know if we got it right — if we’ve included the issues that people think are most important, and then also, we want to hear how people want to stay involved going forward,” said Michael Amsden with the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the plan, or to provide your own input online. City leaders said feedback would be collected through Friday, March 8.