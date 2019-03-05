Forbes: Kylie Jenner is the world’s youngest billionaire

Posted 2:40 pm, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 02:45PM, March 5, 2019

After Forbes magazine touted "America's Women Billionaires" with Kylie Jenner on its cover, the backlash was immediate over the reference to the reality TV star as "self-made."

NEW JERSEY — Kylie Jenner has made Forbes history becoming the youngest self-made billionaire of all time, at the age of 21.

The social media personality made the cut as Forbes Magazine released its 2019 World Billionaires list on Tuesday, March 5.

Best known for her makeup brand “Kylie Cosmetics,” Jenner’s net worth rose from $900 million in 2018 to $1 billion in 2019.

The top of this year’s Forbes annual list had some familiar names, with Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Bernard Arnault, and Carlos Slim Helu made the top five.

