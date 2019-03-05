FREE admission: Bike-O-Rama runs March 8-10 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- Bike-O-Rama is happening this weekend in Madison -- and the best part -- admission is free. The event features a chance to win a new bike, test rides of dozens of others, and entertainment.

Bike-O-Rama runs March 8-10 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. At the event, you can comparison shop, test ride, buy and accessoriize from all bike brands in one place. Admission is free. The event also features entertainment. There's a comedy unicycle show, face painting and the stunt show put on by Robbie Pfunder. Robbie is a Pro Mountain Bike Trails Rider.

