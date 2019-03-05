FREE admission: Bike-O-Rama runs March 8-10 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison

MADISON -- Bike-O-Rama is happening this weekend in Madison -- and the best part -- admission is free. The event features a chance to win a new bike, test rides of dozens of others, and entertainment.
Bike-O-Rama runs March 8-10 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. At the event, you can comparison shop, test ride, buy and accessoriize from all bike brands in one place. Admission is free. The event also features entertainment. There's a comedy unicycle show, face painting and the stunt show put on by Robbie Pfunder. Robbie is a Pro Mountain Bike Trails Rider.
About Bike-O-Rama (website)
You can comparison shop, test ride, buy, and accessorize from all 2019 bicycle brands in one place! The New Holland Pavilion comes alive in Madison with thousands of new bicycles at the lowest prices of the year! This weekend you could win a $2,400 TREK e-bike, simply come test ride an e-bike and you will be automatically enrolled to win the TREK e-bike given away this weekend.^
- Friday, March 8th Noon - 9pm
- Saturday, March 9th 8am - 9pm
- Sunday, March 10th 10am - 6pm
Bicycle company sales reps will be showing their 2019 lines at the lowest prices of the year! FREE admission for everyone! (Alliant Energy Center does charge for parking) Every new bicycle purchase includes a LIFETIME WARRANTY and 2 Free Tune-ups*! *Electric bikes carry only the manufacturer's warranty