Jen Clark with Jen’s Sweet Treats delivers Paczki to police officers

Posted 8:28 pm, March 5, 2019, by

CUDAHY — Jen Clark with Jen’s Sweet Treats was at it again on Paczki Day, Tuesday, March 5.

On Fat Tuesday, Clark delivered Paczki to all of the Milwaukee Police Department districts, along with the local precinct. Additionally, any officer who came to her shop in uniform received a free Paczki.

It was a way to thank officers for their service.

Clark has raised thousands of dollars in honor of Charles Irvine, Michael Michalski and Matthew Rittner, the three Milwaukee police officers killed in the line of duty in June of 2018, July of 2018 and February of 2019, respectively. She also raised money for Bryan Rodriguez, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works employee killed while on the job on Feb. 8.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.