Jen Clark with Jen’s Sweet Treats delivers Paczki to police officers

CUDAHY — Jen Clark with Jen’s Sweet Treats was at it again on Paczki Day, Tuesday, March 5.

On Fat Tuesday, Clark delivered Paczki to all of the Milwaukee Police Department districts, along with the local precinct. Additionally, any officer who came to her shop in uniform received a free Paczki.

It was a way to thank officers for their service.

Clark has raised thousands of dollars in honor of Charles Irvine, Michael Michalski and Matthew Rittner, the three Milwaukee police officers killed in the line of duty in June of 2018, July of 2018 and February of 2019, respectively. She also raised money for Bryan Rodriguez, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works employee killed while on the job on Feb. 8.