Packers tickets at Lambeau Field going up $1-$6 per game for 2019 season

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced plans on Tuesday, March 5 for a price increase on stadium bowl tickets for the 2019 season. Regular-season tickets will increase between $1 and $6 per game, depending on location, with more than half of the tickets increasing $2 or less per game.

Invoices are being sent to season ticket holders this week and include a brochure which outlines the new pricing and previews next season’s home opponents. Preseason ticket prices, which are roughly half of regular-season prices, will increase between $1 and $2 per game, depending on location, with the exception of the 600 Level. That section will decrease $3 as an adjustment in relation to the regular-season price.

The average increase in pricing, 3.1 percent, is the smallest increase in the past 10 years. Variable pricing again will be used for preseason and regular-season games. With the increases, tickets in respective areas in 2019 will cost:

End zone seats – $56 for preseason, $111 for regular season (in 2018, prices were $54 and $109, respectively).

South end zone, 700 Level – $60 for preseason, $120 for regular season (in 2018, prices were $59 for preseason, $119 for regular season).

End zone to the 20‐yard line – $63 for preseason, $128 for regular season (in 2018, prices were $62 for preseason, $122 for regular season).

South end zone, 600 Level – $63 for preseason, $128 for regular season (in 2018, prices were $66 for preseason, $126 for regular season).

Between the 20-yard lines – $72 for preseason, $142 for regular season (in 2018, prices were $71 for preseason, $136 for regular season).

“Pay as we Play” is again encouraged as a method to pay for playoff tickets for both Green and Gold package holders. By registering online for the early entry Pay as we Play option, both Green and Gold package ticket holders can lock in special pricing for a possible Wild Card home game. These special ticket prices, which range from $100 to $128, are lower than their respective regular-season prices.

Green package holders have the first right of refusal on seat locations for the playoffs and are being asked to commit by Aug. 16 in order to allow Gold package holders to participate in the early entry, as well. Gold package holders who register will be placed in a drawing and, if selected, randomly assigned seats not used by the Green package holders.

Additionally, the brochure reminds season ticket holders that PDF (or “Print at Home”) tickets are no longer offered, as tickets forwarded electronically to others or sold via Ticketmaster are now scanned on smartphones as the only mode for stadium entry. This helps reduce counterfeit tickets. Season tickets will be mailed to season ticket holders as usual each July.

Lambeau Field premium seat ticket prices are set per client contracts. Additional information regarding ticket prices, as well as invoices, will be sent to premium seat ticket holders in the next week.