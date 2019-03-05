× Police: Man shot, injured on Milwaukee’s north side, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning, March 5 on the city’s north side. It happened near 38th and Good Hope Road around 12:45 a.m.

According to police, an 18-year-old man received a non-life threatening gunshot wound during circumstances that are still being investigated. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is on-going and MPD is seeking a suspect.