Recognize him? Police seek man who stole customer’s iPhone at Woodman’s

Posted 4:46 pm, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:49PM, March 5, 2019

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a customer’s iPhone when it was placed on the checkout counter at Woodman’s.

It happened on Monday, March 4 shortly before 9 p.m. at the Woodman’s store on State Highway 145.

Police said the suspect got away with an iPhone6s, placing it in his jacket pocket before fleeing the scene in a silver, four-door sedan.

The suspect was described as a male, black, approximately 40 years old, with a bald head and beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police — 262-532-8700 or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers — 888-441-5505.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.