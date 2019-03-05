Recognize him? Police seek man who stole customer’s iPhone at Woodman’s

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a customer’s iPhone when it was placed on the checkout counter at Woodman’s.

It happened on Monday, March 4 shortly before 9 p.m. at the Woodman’s store on State Highway 145.

Police said the suspect got away with an iPhone6s, placing it in his jacket pocket before fleeing the scene in a silver, four-door sedan.

The suspect was described as a male, black, approximately 40 years old, with a bald head and beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police — 262-532-8700 or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers — 888-441-5505.