× ‘Sad state of affairs:’ Alderman says city sanitation workers were ‘dodging real bullets’ near 19th and Locust

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee sanitation workers apparently had a “close call with gunfire while collecting garbage” near 19th and Locust on Tuesday morning, March 5. That is according to a news release issued by Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan.

Milwaukee police say the incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Ald. Donovan issued the following statement about this incident:

“Thank God no one was struck by the gunfire, which I’m told entered the cab portion of the garbage truck. Milwaukee Police are investigating the incident but there are few details available at this time. “Whether directed at them or just random gunfire from the neighborhood, it is a sad state of affairs when city workers just trying to do their jobs in broad daylight are dodging real bullets! “I ask that all city workers out in the field in Milwaukee be aware of their surroundings at all times and report anything suspicious to police.”

The alderman is asking anyone with information about this incident to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.