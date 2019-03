× Sheriff’s Office identifies victim of fatal crash on EB I-94 near 39th St.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office released on Tuesday, March 5 the identity of the man killed in a crash on eastbound I-94 at 39th St. The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 4.

The victim is now identified as Douglas Felde of Milwaukee, age 33.

The factors leading to the crash remain under investigation, officials say.