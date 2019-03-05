‘Sights and sounds:’ Potawatomi Hotel and Casino is bringing Bourbon Street to Canal Street

MILWAUKEE -- It's that time of year again -- time again for the carnival of celebrations that have surround Fat Tuesday. It's Mardi Gras -- and Potawatomi Hotel and Casino is bringing Bourbon Street to Canal Street.

About Mardi Gras Celebration at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino (website)

The traditions, tastes, sights, and sounds fit for a carnival are coming to Potawatomi Hotel and Casino for this year’s Mardi Gras celebration.

Things get kicked off Friday, March 1, with a concert from New Orleans-based band Cowboy Mouth, and the party goes through Fat Tuesday, March 5.

Highlights include:

  • Nightly parades through the Casino floor featuring a marching band, showgirls, stilt walkers, and jugglers
  • Get your palm read or try your hand at tarot cards
  • Enjoy food and drink specials including Hurricanes, gumbo, and jambalaya
  • Fat Tuesday wraps up with the soulful New Orleans sounds of Marcia Ball and Sonny Landreth at the Northern Lights Theater

Click here for a full list of activities and promotions.

