Silver Alert: Officials searching for 79-year-old Albert Kelly of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old Milwaukee man. Officials say Albert Kelly left his home near North Sherman Boulevard and West Lloyd Street on Monday, March 4 around 12:30 p.m., and has not been seen since.

Authorities describe Kelly as a male, black, standing 5’10” tall, and weighing 155 pounds. Kelly was last seen wearing a white and blue mesh baseball cap, plaid (brown/white) checkered shirt, waist length brown Carhartt jacket with a hood, dark-colored blue jeans, and was possibly wearing green, white, and black Adidas tennis shoes. He may also be wearing glasses.

Officials say Kelly is missing three partial fingers on his right hand and two partial fingers on his left hand. He also walks with a limp.

Anyone with information on Kelly’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7401.