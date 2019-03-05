× ‘So much fun:’ Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival coming to Summerfest June 27

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced Tuesday, March 5 the lineup for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour taking place on Thursday, June 27 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8th at 10 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and includes admission to Summerfest.

The lineup of music stars includes Willie Nelson & Family, Phil Lesh & Friends, The Avett Brothers, Counting Crows, Alison Krauss, Dawes, and Trapper Schoepp.

Doors open at noon and music begins at 1:00 p.m. The Outlaw Music Festival will take fans on a ten hour musical journey from country to rock to folk.

“We had so much fun on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour last year that we couldn’t wait to get back out on the road with everyone,” says Willie Nelson.

Tickets for the Outlaw Music Festival can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1-800-745-3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1-866-448-7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.