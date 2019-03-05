Video: 700 elk cross snowy Oregon roadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION COUNTY, Ore. -- How long does it take for a herd of elk to cross the road? Turns out, quite a while.

The Oregon Department of fish and Wildlife released stunning images of some 700 elk crossing Red Pepper Road in the Grande Ronde Valley on Sunday, March 3.

State officials say March is the most challenging month for big game trying to survive the winter.

This season has been particularly hard because of the heavy snow and freezing temperatures.

The agency is asking the public to take extra care not to stress wildlife this year and to keep your distance.