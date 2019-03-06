‘A terrific football player:’ Former fullback John Kuhn retires with Green Bay Packers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY -- Former fullback John Kuhn, who played nine seasons (2007-15) in Green Bay, has informed the club of his decision to retire with the Packers.

The announcement was made Wednesday, March 6 by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

According to a news release from Green Bay Packers officials, Kuhn originally started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Shippensburg (Pennsylvania) University, spending time on the Steelers’ practice squad (2005) and active roster (nine games played in 2006) before being claimed off waivers by the Packers in 2007. During his nine seasons with Green Bay, he played in 139 regular-season games with 32 starts as well as 15 postseason contests with five starts. Kuhn played in the second most regular-season games in team history among running backs/fullbacks behind only FB William Henderson (188).

“John was a terrific football player and tremendous teammate who contributed to many years of success for the Packers,” Gutekunst said in the release. “He was a true professional whose work ethic and leadership set a great example both on the field and in the locker room. We want to thank John and his family for all they did for the Packers and in the community as well as wish them nothing but the best.”

The release offered the below further details on Kuhn's career:

Kuhn was a key member of teams that won a Super Bowl (XLV) and five division titles, finished with 10-plus wins seven times and made the playoffs eight times. He was named first-team All-Pro by The Associated Press in 2014, second-team All-Pro by AP in 2011 and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2011, 2014-15). His three Pro Bowl selections are tied with John Brockington (1971-73) and Cecil Isbell (1938, 1941-42) for the third most by a Packers RB/FB, trailing only FB Jim Taylor (five, 1960-64) and RB Ahman Green (four, 2001-04). Kuhn was the first Green Bay fullback to be named to the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons since Taylor went to five straight.

The York, Pa., native was a member of Green Bay offenses that ranked in the top 10 in points eight times and the top 10 in yards seven times. He blocked for a 1,000-yard rusher four times (Ryan Grant in 2008-09 and Eddie Lacy in 2013-14). As a ball carrier, Kuhn rushed for 601 yards on 196 attempts (3.1 avg.) with 15 touchdowns. He also recorded 81 receptions for 557 yards (6.9 avg.) and eight TDs. In the postseason, Kuhn rushed for four TDs (tied for No. 2 in franchise history) and caught three TDs, giving him the second-most postseason TDs (seven) in the history of the Packers.

Kuhn finished his career playing two seasons (2016-17) with the New Orleans Saints, where he appeared in 18 games with four starts and recorded five TDs (four rushing and one receiving).