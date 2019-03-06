‘Breathtaking production:’ The Phantom of the Opera is coming to the Marcus Center

MILWAUKEE -- Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phanton of the Opera is coming to the Marcus Center. The show opens Wednesday night, March 6. Jordan Craig who plays "Raoul" and Evan Hughes, co-founder of Central Standard Distillery, join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
About The Phantom of the Opera (website)
Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will come to Milwaukee as part of a brand new North American Tour. Critics are raving that this breathtaking production is “bigger and better than ever before” and features a brilliant new scenic design by Paul Brown, Tony Award®-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award®-winner Paule Constable, new choreography by Scott Ambler, and new staging by director Laurence Connor.