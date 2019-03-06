Candidates, groups spent record $35.8M on legislative races

Posted 10:19 am, March 6, 2019, by

MADISON — A government watchdog group says candidates and special interest groups together spent a record $35.8 million on Wisconsin legislative races last year.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reports the spending shattered the previous record of $28.1 million in the 2016 legislative races and more than doubled the $17 million spent in the fall of 2014.

Twenty-six outside groups spent $12.2 million last year on express advocacy and issue ads. Democratic groups spent more than $6.7 million and Republican groups spent about $5.5 million. Candidates and legislative campaign committees spent nearly $23.6 million.

Six races saw spending in excess of $1 million by candidates and groups combined. The race in the 17th Senate District saw the most combined spending at $4.5 million.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.