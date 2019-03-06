City leaders to meet, discuss snow-related issues in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- City of Milwaukee leaders will meet Wednesday morning, March 6 to discuss potholes, the winter parking extension, lead service lines and a reserve force for snow and ice control. This, after some are criticizing how snow cleanup was handled this year.

The harsh weather conditions are taking a toll on parking in downtown Milwaukee -- which is why the Department of Public Works extended winter parking regulations.

The regulations have been extended until March 15, but only for streets that are posted with "No Parking December 1 - March 1" signs. The last time the city put an extension like this was 1985.

Alderman Robert Bauman criticized that decision.

“This action by the Department of Public Works Commissioner to extend winter parking rules to March 15 is a tacit admission that the city’s snow and ice control efforts this year have been very poor,” said Alderman Bauman. “Instead of extending parking restrictions, DPW should be sending out plows and front-end loaders to finish the plowing that was never finished.”

Alderman Bauman, chair of the Public Works Committee, said Wednesday’s Public Works Committee meeting agenda is packed with items of citywide interest and importance, including the city’s response to addressing potholes, the move by the Department of Public Works commissioner to extend the city’s winter parking rules to March 15, addressing lead service lines and proposed legislation to beef up the city’s snow and ice control efforts by developing a reserve force of drivers and supervisors.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m.