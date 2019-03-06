Crash involving semi, vehicle closes all lanes of I-41/94 SB at WIS 142 in Kenosha

Posted 8:54 pm, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:58PM, March 6, 2019

KENOSHA — A crash involving a semi and a vehicle shut down all lanes of I-41/94 southbound at WIS 142 in Kenosha Wednesday night, March 6.

Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

They asked drivers to please use alternate routes — and suggested motorists exit the interstate before Highway KR, and re-enter the interstate at the Highway 142 entrance ramp.

It happened around 8 p.m., and the scene was cleared shortly before 9 p.m.

