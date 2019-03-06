× From Marinette to Kenosha: Wisconsin DNR to stock Lake Michigan with 1.5M fish this spring

MADISON — The Wisconsin DNR reports it will be stocking 1.5 million fish into Lake Michigan over the next few months.

A Facebook post on Wednesday, March 6 indicated the DNR’s Wild Rose Fish Hatchery will supply roughly 700,000 yearlings that are about 6” long (Coho Salmon and Brown Trout) and about 800,000 fingerlings that are about 3-4” long (Chinook Salmon).

Fish from Wild Rose will end up spread throughout the Wisconsin side of Lake Michigan from Marinette, to the tip of Door County, all the way down to Racine and Kenosha.

Officials say Wild Rose is just one of the hatcheries that stocks to Lake Michigan in the spring.