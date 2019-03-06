‘It shows no honor:’ Man says U-Haul truck totaled his car and drove off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee man says he's angry and heartbroken one of his prized possessions was left in pieces in a parking lot.

"I got a knock on my door saying, 'Hey did you know that your car was totaled?'" said Manuel Whittington, car struck by U-Haul.

Manuel Whittington says it's a day he'll never forget.

"I walked outside, I see my car which I put a lot of work into -- it's a classic -- and it was demolished," said Whittington.

One of the great loves of his life, ruined.

"When I get stressed out with work, kids, whatever, I hop in my car and I go for a drive. I turn up my music, it's my release," said Whittington.

A 2005 Buick Park Avenue Ultra, that was recently paid off, was smashed to pieces.

"Right now I have no release," said Whittington.

With the culprit nowhere in sight, Whittington thought all hope was lost.

"The whole front end torn up in the middle of the parking lot. It just looked really sad," said Whittington.

That is until it was caught on camera.

"One of my neighbors came out and said, 'hey I got everything on tape. I got the plate. I'll get it right to you, whatever you need,'" said Whittington.

Whittington says his landlord told him his car was hit by another tenant who was in the process of moving out. Surveillance video shows him hit the car, stop for a moment and then drive off.

"I'm pretty sure they've seen that car and they destroyed it. You had to feel the bump," said Whittington.

Whittington says he went to U-Haul for help but for privacy reasons weren't able to tell him who the driver was. For now, it looks like repairs are coming out of his pocket.

"To me it shows no honor so I definitely think they need to search themselves," said Whittington.

FOX6 News reached out to U-Haul's corporate office and a spokesperson said they have procedures in place for these types of incidents. Without knowing the specifics of the case, they say that Whittington should be able to file a claim for reimbursement.