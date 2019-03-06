It’s fish fry season: Hales Corners hot spot that serves their fish fry Wednesdays and Fridays

HALES CORNERS -- Today is Ash Wednesday -- marking the beginning of Lent for Christians. For local restaurants, that means fish fry season. Brian Kramp is once again highlighting some of the best in the area -- and he's kicking things off at a Hales Corners hot spot that serves their fish fry on Wednesdays and Fridays -- all year long. Click here to learn more about Hale House.

About Hale House (website)

Opened in 2015, The Hale House is a bar and restaurant located in Hales Corners, WI. We serve a wide range of grilled favorites from our scratch kitchen. Some of the finest craft beers, including many from Wisconsin.

We have designed our menu using fresh, local ingredients. You will taste the difference in everything from our house-made sauces, our desserts and our made from scratch potato pancakes.