Medical examiner IDs man found frozen inside car near 13th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office released on Wednesday, March 6 the identity of a 57-year-old man found frozen inside an abandoned car near 13th and Burleigh on Sunday evening. He is Eric Anderson -- and his last known address was near 56th and Congress in Milwaukee.

The medical examiner's note indicates Anderson was homeless and had been reported missing by his family a couple weeks prior.

The outside temperature at the scene when Anderson's body was found was just six degrees. No identification for Anderson was found on him or inside the vehicle.

The autopsy for Anderson was conducted on Tuesday. Officials identified him through fingerprints.

