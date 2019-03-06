× Milwaukee Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks candidates for correctional officer, starting pay $18.53/hour

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is encouraging community members to apply for the position of correctional officer — with starting pay at $18.53 an hour.

Successful candidates should expect to be assigned to one of three shifts and work some holidays, weekends, and overtime. Individuals must successfully complete our training program and a 2080-hour probationary period.

If interested in learning more about the Correctional Officer position, including job qualifications and requirements, as well as a list of benefits offered by Milwaukee County, you are urged to CLICK HERE.

If you are interested in discussing careers opportunities with MCSO, you are urged to contact the following recruitment team members: Officer Graham (414-226-7049), Officer Brimley (414-226-7064) or Officer Smith (414-226-7074).