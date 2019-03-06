× Milwaukee Co. supervisor introduces resolution supporting licenses for illegal immigrants

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Supervisor Sylvia Ortiz-Velez has introduced a resolution calling for Milwaukee County to endorse Governor Tony Evers’ budget proposal that would allow people in the country illegally to obtain driver’s licenses and identification cards.

The resolution supports “provisions in the 2019-2021 Biennial Wisconsin State Budget or a standalone bill for full driver license access to all Wisconsin residents regardless of fines imposed or immigration status.”

The resolution calls for the “restoration of access to driver’s licenses for all Wisconsin residents regardless of immigration status” and the “cessation of suspending driver’s licenses for those unable to pay fines or minor non-driving offenses.”

It will be considered by the Milwaukee County Board’s Judiciary, Safety and General Services Committee Thursday, March 7 at 1 p.m.

A news release said prominent community and government leaders were expected to attend the hearing, including Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, and Christine Neuman-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera, an immigrant advocacy organization.

The release noted the public is always welcome at County Board committee meetings to provide public comment.

The meeting takes place at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Governor Evers said the move would make Wisconsin roads and communities safer and strengthen the state’s economy and families. He campaigned on making driver’s licenses and ID cards available to people living in the country illegally, but the move is certain to face opposition from Republicans who control the Legislature.

Evers also proposed that people in the country illegally be able to pay in-state tuition at a University of Wisconsin school, another item Republicans oppose.