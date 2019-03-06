Milwaukee waits on decision to host 2020 Democratic National Convention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Anticipation continues over where the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be held. Milwaukee is a top contender against Houston and Miami.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Wednesday, March 6 said he isn't worried about the delay. The decision was supposed to come in February, and it's not clear why it hasn't been announced yet.

At the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, they're readying their rooms and views if the DNC chooses Milwaukee -- and they're not the only ones.

"If we get it here, we're certainly going to do our best to make sure it's successful," said Rodney Ferguson, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino general manager and CEO.

Soon to be the second largest hotel downtown, the Potawatomi will offer 100 percent of its space from rooms to meeting space.

"We don't rely 100 percent on our hotels for our revenues so we can afford to utilize our space for whatever reason we feel is necessary," said Ferguson.

The convention is expected to bring 35,000 visitors and $200 million in revenue. Concerns all along have been Milwaukee's hotel scene.

"It's definitely a Catch-22," said Brian Fahey, Iron Horse Hotel general manager.

The Iron Horse Hotel is willing to open its doors but has some hesitations as its during their busy season.

"When doing something like this, perhaps we wouldn't be able to get the rate that we would from a transient guest," Fahey said.

In a recent Politico article, a Miami official called out the DNC chairman's delay on the decision, saying it could hinder fundraising efforts.

Mayor Barrett isn't so worried about the delay.

"I don't see it having any impact whatsoever," Mayor Barrett said. "I think they're doing their due diligence my view is as long as they make the right decision, they can take as long as they want."

Places like the Iron Horse hotel have already had inquiries from groups looking to book the whole place. It's not clear when the announcement on the 2020 DNC will come.