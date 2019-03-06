Police: Attempted traffic stop turns into pursuit in River Hills

RIVER HILLS — An attempted traffic stop in River Hills turned into a pursuit on Wednesday afternoon, March 6.

According to the River Hills Police Department, an officer tried to stop a sedan whose driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

At one point, police say the fleeing vehicle went into oncoming traffic on Green Bay Road. That’s when police ended the pursuit.

According to River Hills police, shortly after 3:30 p.m., the fleeing vehicle was located in a snowbank near Green Bay Road and Brown Deer Road. The driver had fled on foot.

Authorities are searching for the driver who has been identified. Charges are expected to be filed in the coming days for the known suspect.

Officials say a passenger was arrested on scene in connection to a separate warrant.