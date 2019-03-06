× Police: Collision between U-Haul van, another vehicle leads to incident involving gun

WEST ALLIS — A man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a handgun at another person after a collision between two vehicles in West Allis on Tuesday morning, March 5.

The collision happened around 9 a.m. at S. 108th St. and Theodore Trecker Way. Officials say after the crash occurred, the driver of one of the involved vehicles, apparently a U-Haul van, pointed a handgun at the other driver and demanded his driver’s license. The victim fled from the area and called police.

Officials say the alleged offender continued driving north on S. 108 St. until he was stopped by the Wauwatosa Police Department at Burleigh and Mayfair Rd. Officials say the offender was taken into custody — and a firearm was located in the glove box of the U-Haul van he rented.

The man arrested was booked in West Allis — and could face charges of carrying a concealed weapon and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.