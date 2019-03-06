Skip the store bought! 4-step salsa recipe you can make at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Chips and salsa, arguably one of the best parts of eating at a Mexican restaurant. Chef Feker joins Real Milwaukee with a four step salsa recipe you can make at home.

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 lb tomatillos roasted

2 oz of water

1/2 onion roasted

4 cloves of garlic roasted

1/2 cup cilantro leaves

1 large lime juiced

2 Serrano peppers, stemmed, seeded and roasted

Salt to taste

METHOD

1. Husk the tomatillos, wash and rub with olive oil

2. Cut the tomatillos in half and place cut side down on a baking sheet. Add the garlic cloves, the Serrano chili & the onions & Place under a broiler for about 5-7 minutes to lightly blacken the skins of the tomatillos.

3. Add all roasted items plus the lime juice, water & cilantro in a blender or food processor and pulse until all ingredients are finely chopped and mixed.

4. Season to taste with salt. while warm then Cool in refrigerator. Serve with chips or as a salsa accompaniment to Mexican dishes.