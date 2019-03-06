× Submit your fan photos to be featured on Packers’ 2019 season tickets

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers want to show off their fans’ green and gold pride on 2019 season tickets. They’re looking for fans to enter to have their picture featured on 80,000 tickets!

Here’s how to enter:

Head to packerseverywhere.com Take or pick one of your favorite Packers-themed photos of yourself, family or friends Upload the photo and give it a caption Complete your registration profile

Submissions must be sent in by March 27.

Finalists will be announced on April 3 — and then fans will have a chance to vote.

Winners will be announced on May 2.

Have a photo in mind? CLICK HERE to submit it.