4 charged in shooting death of high school student in attempted vape cartridge robbery

GREEN BAY — Four young men are facing reckless homicide charges in the fatal shooting of a high school student in Green Bay.

The four are accused in the death of 18-year-old Federico Abarca. Prosecutors said the Preble High School student was killed during a drug deal and attempted armed robbery Feb 22.

According to WLUK, Jared Williquette, 21, allegedly shot Abarca during a drug deal Feb. 22. He is also charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, as well as misdemeanor counts of obstruction and bail jumping. He told police he used a 9mm Smith & Wesson in the shooting, according to the complaint.

Gavin Rock, 17, allegedly set up the deal. He is charged with being party to reckless homicide, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, as well as misdemeanor counts of obstruction and bail jumping.

Colton Kehoe, 18, and Jarid Stevens, 20, also face counts of being party to reckless homicide, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, plus misdemeanor obstructing.

Green Bay police said Rock set up a drug deal with Abarca on Snapchat. The four went to Abarca’s apartment planning to steal five vaping cartridges that contained THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

“(Williquette) said while en route Gavin and Colton came up with the plan to rob Federico. He said Colton had a knife and was going to pull it out. He said he told everyone he had his gun. He said after Federico was shot they came up with a fabricated story and everyone agreed to say it was self-defense and Federico had tried to rob the three of them,” the complaint quotes Williquette as saying.

The four suspects were being held on $500,000 cash bonds.