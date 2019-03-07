Driver in critical condition following collision with semi near 107th and Brown Deer Road

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash involving a car and a semi Wednesday night, Feb. 6 in Milwaukee.

It happened around 10:25 p.m. near 107th Street and Brown Deer Road.

The preliminary investigation reveals that a 30-year-old man was traveling west on Brown Deer Road while operating a 2004 Buick. The man made a left turn to travel south on N. 107th Street, at which time he collided with a semi that was traveling east on Brown Deer Road.

The driver, and only occupant in the Buick, was seriously injured. He was taken to a local hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department and is in critical condition.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 47-year-old man, was not injured. He remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Circumstances leading up to the accident remain under investigation.

