Driver seriously injured after losing control of car, striking light pole in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash early Thursday morning, March 7 in Milwaukee.It happened around 12:30 a.m. near 76th and Silver Spring.

According to police, the man was driving east on Silver Spring when he lost control of his vehicle near 76th Street. The vehicle careened out of control and struck a light pole.

The driver and sole occupant in the vehicle was seriously injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe that the vehicle was the only car involved in the accident. Events leading to the accident remain under investigation.