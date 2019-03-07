Keeping you fuller longer: Grab and go snacks that are dietitian approved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's great when you have the time to put together homemade snacks -- but sometimes you just need to grab something that's already packaged up and ready to go. Luckily, registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life has some really great options for you to try.

94% of Americans snack at least once daily.

50% of adults snack 2-3 times per day.

Over 60% snack to satisfy a craving.

Over 1/3 of people claim to be snacking healthier than last year.

Sahale Grab & Go Snack Nuts

Crunchy satisfaction w/o being sodium-laden

No artificial flavors or preservatives

Portion controlled

Fat, fiber, protein and touch of sweetness to satisfy cravings

Or prep a mini-sandwich bag with a handful of your favorite nuts. Take seconds.

Look for brands like EPIC, Nicks Jerky, Country Archer Mighty Organic Beef Jerky.

When you need metabolism-revving, hunger-satisfying protein healthy snack on the road--beef jerky is a great go-to.

Look for jerky lower than 400 mg of sodium and 5 grams of sugar.

Added points for grass-fed and organic varieties!

Siggi's Yogurt has more protein than sugar, keeping you fuller longer.

Contains more protein than sugar.

In the brand`s analysis of leading yogurts (between Siggi`s, Greek yogurt, regular yogurt, and non-dairy yogurt, all in strawberry flavor) Siggi`s was the only variety with more protein (16 grams) than sugar (11 grams), without using sugar alternatives.

If you have more protein than sugar, it keeps you fuller for longer. And then if you have one of the whole milk varieties of Siggi`s it also has fat in there, which also helps with satiety. Perfect combo for an afternoon snack.

Oatmega Bars

Oatmega Bars- 14 grams of protein (more than most bars) made with grass-fed whey, 5 grams of sugar, non-gm and gluten-free. Kicks cravings in the butt.

They do contain soy and are a bit of a 'treat' snack. Yum!

Two Hard-Boiled eggs have 12 grams of protein and 13 vitamins and minerals.

Place two purchased from the grocery store, in a snack baggie with a sprinkle of sea salt. Or some varieties come in a single-serve packet with salt & pepper.

12 grams of filling protein & 160 calories in 2 large eggs.

Eggs are less expensive than other animal protein sources and are packed with 13 different vitamins and minerals.

Most healthy people can eat up to seven eggs a week with no increase in their risk of heart disease. Some studies have shown that this level of egg consumption may actually prevent some types of strokes.

Hydrate! Thirst is sometimes mistaken for hunger.