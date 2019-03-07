‘Lasting legacy:’ Wisconsin Humane Society to dedicate bench for Carlie Beaudin

Carlie Beaudin

MILWAUKEE — A permanent addition to the Wisconsin Humane Society‘s Milwaukee campus will honor Carlie Beaudin, the Froedtert nurse practitioner killed in a hospital parking garage on Jan. 25.

Following her death, a fund was created in her memory for the Wisconsin Humane Society. In two weeks, it collected more than $30,000. Thursday, March 7 the humane society announced the fund reached nearly $40,000.

WHS says with the money raised, they’ll be able to place a bench in the garden of their Milwaukee campus to remember Beaudin, and her love for animals.

According to WHS, the bench will be inscribed with one of Beaudin’s favorite quotes:

“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.”
-A.A. Milne

The bench is set to be placed this spring.

“We hope it will be a peaceful place for her loved ones to visit and feel a bit closer to Carlie and her lasting legacy of kindness,” WHS said. 

