Milwaukee police: Officer's squad struck on way to injury accident, nobody hurt

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer’s squad was struck on Thursday, March 7 by another vehicle on its way to an injury accident near MLK Dr. and Garfield Ave.

Officials say the officer was southbound on MLK Dr. with activated emergency lights and sirens — and stopped for the red traffic signal at North Ave. After stopping at the intersection, the officer attempted to continue through the North Ave. intersection when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the striking vehicle did not sustain any injuries. Officials say he was operating with a suspended driving status and no insurance. He was also issued citations and released from the scene.