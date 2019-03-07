Police: 15-year-old boy injured in Kenosha after ‘negligent discharge of a weapon’

KENOSHA — A 15-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Thursday morning, March 7 for a gunshot wound. The incident is being investigated as “negligent discharge of a weapon” and one person is in custody.

Police were dispatched to an apartment in the area of 38th Avenue and 50th Street around 6:10 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 15-year-old boy was transported to Froedtert-Kenosha South Campus for his injuries. The victim is currently undergoing surgery. His identification is being withheld due to his age.

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody on a probation hold. The Detective Bureau is investigating the incident as a negligent discharge of a weapon. The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending charges.

Police say the men were acquaintances and detectives believe there is no threat to the community.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.