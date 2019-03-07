× Snowmobiler dies after crash with semi in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — A snowmobiler is dead following a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer in Outagamie County on Thursday, March 7.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the Village of Shiocton.

The WisDOT says the snowmobiler was on a trail near State Highway 54 near Old 54 Road. An investigation indicates the snowmobiler failed to yield at a posted trail stop sign, entered the roadway, and was struck by the trailer of the semi.

Officials say the snowmobiler died from his injuries. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.