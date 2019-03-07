St. Patrick’s Day Parade will make its return on Saturday, March 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a tradition that dates back to the 1800s -- even before Milwaukee was founded. We're talking about the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, now hosted by the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin. Kasey spent the morning getting a sneak peek look at this year's event.

About The St. Patrick’s Day Parade (website)

The 53rd Annual Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade will make its return on Saturday, March 9th at 12pm. The parade steps off on Wisconsin Avenue at Old World Third Street and continues on through the streets of downtown Milwaukee.This year’s parade will feature over 140 units including Irish dance groups, pipe and drum corps, local celebrities and dignitaries.

Building on a successful partnership, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin and the Westown Association along with presenting sponsor, Miller Lite, are collaborating on Wisconsin’s oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Although the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin is celebrating its 53rd anniversary of producing the parade, the event dates back to 1843. It predates the incorporation of the State of Wisconsin and the City of Milwaukee. Milwaukee’s parade is the 6th oldest in the nation.