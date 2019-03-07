× Police: Member of US Marshals task force shot while executing arrest warrant at Rockford hotel

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Officers are on the scene Thursday, March 7 investigating a reported active shooter situation at a hotel in Rockford, Illinois, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The department tweeted Thursday morning to confirm the incident at an Extended Stay Hotel on N. Bell School Road.

RPD officers are on scene investigating an active shooter situation at the extended stay off N. Bell School Rd. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 7, 2019

RPD will hold a briefing at 10:45 AM in the east, reserved lot of Giovanni’s (610 N. Bell School) with regards to the active shooter situation. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 7, 2019

Police in an update around 10:45 a.m. Thursday said a deputy who is a member of a U.S. Marshals task force was serving an arrest warrant at the hotel when he was shot by the suspect. His condition was not immediately clear.

This began around 9:15 a.m. when officers arrived at the hotel to execute the arrest warrant. Police said after the shooting, the suspect fled the room he was in — and was at large.

Police identified the suspect as Floyd D. Brown — a 45-year-old man who is African-American, from the Springfield, Illinois area.

They said he was believed to be driving a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Prix with possible license plate number: BF13112 or possible temporary plate number: 485 0256.

Police said Brown should be considered armed and dangerous. They asked that people do not approach him, but instead, dial 911 if he’s spotted.

Rockford police, Winnebago County sheriff’s officials and other agencies, including Illinois State Police are investigating.