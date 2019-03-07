× Work on Highway 100 in Hales Corners ramping up starting Monday, March 11

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will be ramping up work for 2019 season with Stage 3 work on the west side of Highway 100, the southbound lanes, beginning on Monday, March 11.

Officials say traffic was switched over to the east side portion of Highway 100 in late 2018. The project has remained in a winter configuration since then. The contractor has already started removing snow from the work zone this week in preparation of the planned operations getting underway.

Beginning Monday, officials say the contractor will be actively working starting with pavement removal and grading operations.

Stage 3 is expected to last until late July when the project will switch over to Stage 4 to finish the median sections. Two lanes of Highway 100 in both directions will be open throughout the staged work. The project is expected to wrap up in late fall.

For additional information on this project visit: https://projects.511wi.gov/45milw/