GREEN COUNTY — Ten people were transported to the hospital Friday morning, March 8 following a crash between an SUV and a semi on Highway 69 in Green County, according to NBC 15.

It happened just before 6 a.m. between New Glarus and Monticello.

Green County officials say a semi rear ended an SUV after the SUV slowed down for a deer. Ten people were injured. They were transported to local hospitals.