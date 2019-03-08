× 2 young men charged with armed robbery, admit to ’10 robberies’ in all

WEST ALLIS — Two young men face charges of armed robbery associated with a crime that happened in West Allis on Wednesday, Feb. 20. The accused are Robert Marable, 17, of Wauwatosa and Noah Propp, 21 of New Berlin.

West Allis police responded to a report of an armed robbery near 64th and Mitchell on Feb. 20. The criminal complaint says the victim told police he “had been using SnapChat to sell shoes and had coordinated selling shoes to two individuals.” The victim stated the driver in a car he met up with was identified as “Noah” and the passenger was a person named “Rob.” The victim told police Marable asked the victim whether he had any change — and then asked, “‘Where’s my money?’ At that point ‘Rob’ produced a handgun, racked the slide, and pointed it at (the victim), at which point (the victim) fell out of the vehicle and ran away.” The victim later identified Marable from a photo array, the complaint says.

According to the criminal complaint, a similar crime had taken place in Wauwatosa on Jan. 16. Again, it was reported there was a person selling shoes via Facebook and SnapChat — and again, two persons were described as robbing the seller of money and shoes. However, the victim in this incident admitted to police “that he had been attempting to sell vape cartridges during this incident.” He also knew one of the individuals who robbed him as “Rob,” the complaint says.

On Feb. 27, the complaint indicates Marable and Propp were arrested and detained without incident at a gas station near 91st and Burleigh.

When Propp provided a statement to officers, he indicated the victim in the Feb. 20 incident was “covering up” and that the “transaction was really for vape cartridges that contained THC.” Propp said “the gun used in this incident was a 9mm firearm.” The complaint says Propp also “said he had robbed about 10 people with ‘Rob,’ all of them in West Allis.”

Marable was also questioned by police. He admitted to knowing Propp for about a year. The complaint says “the transactions he had worked involved THC cartridges, not shoes.” Marable also “admitted that he in fact used his 9mm handgun during these robberies.” Marable told police he and Propp “had committed 10 robberies in total, Defendant Noah being the driver and he, Defendant Marable, pointing the gun.”

According to the complaint, a “9mm firearm was later found in Defendant Marable’s residence during the execution of a search warrant.”

Marable and Propp made their initial appearances in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, March 3. Cash bond was set at $5,000 for Marable — $4,000 for Propp — and preliminary hearings were set for March 11.