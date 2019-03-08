2nd man sentenced in 2015 killing of 5-year-old boy in Beloit

JANESVILLE — A second man has been sentenced in the January 2015 shooting death of a 5-year-old boy who was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in Beloit.

Twenty-four-year-old Eric Salazar-Mota, of Beloit, was sentenced Friday to 14 years in prison for the gang-related slaying of Austin Ramos Jr. The youth was shot while riding in the back seat of a car driven by his father, Austin Ramos Sr.

Salazar-Mota was one of four men arrested in the case. Sergio Raygoza-Ortiz was sentenced in November to 40 years in prison.

Two other defendants have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Isaac Torres and Hugo Martinez are scheduled to be sentenced in April.

