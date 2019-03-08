5-year-old Muskego boy tries to hitchhike because his parents were ‘being mean’

Posted 7:37 pm, March 8, 2019, by

MUSKEGO — A 5-year-old boy tried hitchhiking after running away from his Muskego home.

According to the Muskego Police Department, the incident happened on Monday, March 4.

Police say a “do-gooder” called to report a child who was attempting to hitchhike on Racine Avenue in Muskego, just south of Parker Drive. The 5-year-old boy stated he ran away from his home, located on Kelsey Drive, because his parents were “being mean.”

Thankfully, the good Samaritan safely brought the child back to his grandfather’s home.

At this time, it’s unclear how the boy feels about his “mean” parents.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.