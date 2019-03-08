× Admirals can’t hold off Wolves, fall 4-1

MILWAUKEE — The Admirals carried a 1-0 lead into the third period tonight against Chicago, but couldn’t maintain the advantage as the Wolves scored four in the final stanza, including two empty-netters, to take down Milwaukee 4-1 on Friday night at Panther Arena.

This was the first time this season that the Admirals have lost a game in regulation when leading after two periods. Despite the loss the Ads remain tied for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division with Rockford and Texas at 63 points.

The Admirals got on the board early in the opening frame courtesy of Alex Carrier’s fourth goal of the season. Off an offensive zone face-off, Justin Kirkland won the draw back and Carrier stepped up to send a wrister through traffic that went over the shoulder of Chicago netminder Max Legace for a 1-0 lead.

The score stayed that way until Chicago tied things up until Keegan Kolesar deflected a pass from Griffin Reinhart just 1:28 into the third period.

The Wolves would take the lead at the 7:05 mark of the final stanza when Brooks Macek was awarded a penalty shot after being hooked from behind on a breakaway. Ads goalie Troy Grosenick made the initial stop with his glove but the momentum of the shot carried the puck over the goal line for a 2-1 Chicago lead.

The Wolves would add a pair of empty-net goals with Grosenick pulled in favor of an extra attacker to bring the final score to 4-1.

The Admirals look to rebound as they continue their three-in-three weekend when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 pm at Panther Arena. The first 2,500 fans will take home a Brewers/Admirals t-shirt, courtesy of the Brewers.