Bounty hunter Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman apprehends Louisiana fugitive facing child sex charge

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. – Duane "Dog" Chapman caught up with a Louisiana fugitive last week in his return to bounty hunting after his wife's cancer diagnosis.

Camera crews recorded the moment the bounty hunter handed Jinel Sexton, 39, of Abita Springs, over to authorities in Tammany Parish.

Authorities had issued a warrant for Sexton's arrest on September 12, 2018, according to Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office records. Sexton faces a charge of sexual battery on a minor child and was out on a $200,000 bond.

The arrest concluded a four-day hunt by Dog, Beth and their team. Sexton was booked into Covington jail on a no-bond hold.

"Dog" and his wife Beth are back chasing most wanted fugitives throughout the country for their show "Dog’s Most Wanted" on WGN America.

This marks their first return to bounty hunting since Beth’s diagnosis of stage 4 cancer in December.