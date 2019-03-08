Feeling tired? The new technology that can help you sleep like a baby

MILWAUKEE -- Here's a startling statistic -- up to 70 million adults don't get enough sleep, according to the National Sleep Foundation. Author and sleep expert, Dr. Michael Breus, joins FOX6 WakeUp from the first ever sleep show in Houston.
About National Sleep Foundation (website)
The National Sleep Foundation is dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy.
Goals
As the global voice for sleep health, National Sleep Foundation's priority goals are to ensure that:
-
Sleep is used as a vital sign of health by medical professionals and the public;
-
The biological sleep/wake process is common knowledge;
-
Workplaces, schools, homes and transportation infrastructures are designed to be sleep-friendly;
-
Sleep science is rapidly incorporated into products and services.