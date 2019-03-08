Found guilty of stabbing man to death, US Marshals seek 47-year-old Betty Carter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals need your help finding a woman that's been in violation of her parole since 2017. Authorities say more than a decade ago, Betty Carter was found guilty of stabbing a man to death.

“Based upon her violent history and her ability of arming herself with knives, she has violent tendencies,” the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said. "Our main goal is to apprehend her as quickly as possible."

Carter was paying her debt to society but in 2017, authorities say she stopped checking in with her parole officer.

A warrant has been issued since the arrest of the 47-year-old.

Law enforcement searched countless times with her friends and relatives but came up empty. The U.S. Marshals are now turning to FOX6 News viewers for information on her whereabouts.

A search through our archives uncovered file video of the scene surrounding the 2005 stabbing that originally put Carter behind bars.

Court records say she pleaded guilty for second degree reckless homicide. She was sentenced to serve seven years in prison, and seven years extended supervision -- which she hasn't completed.

“Since her release there's been other multiple criminal offenses she's been alleged to do, including theft, battery, issue of worthless checks. She also has involvement in another stabbing incident,” the agent said.

Officials say Carter stands about 5'8" tall and has a large scar on her right arm.

“If Betty wishes to she can report to any law enforcement agency or officer and surrender," the agent said.

If you have information that could help authorities on this case, you are urged to call 414-297-3707.

Tips can also be sent in anonymously through the new US Marshals mobile tip app. It can be used to safely, discreetly, and anonymously report wanted fugitives, non-compliant sex offenders, and threats to the judiciary.

To submit a tip on your phone, download the “USMS Tips” app from your mobile provider's marketplace. When you submit a tip using the “USMS Tips” mobile app, you can choose to receive push notifications to stay connected with the US Marshal service.