‘Fun attractions:’ Behind the Scenes Weekend at the Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE -- This weekend only, you'll get to see a different side to some of your favorite zoo animals! Kasey spent the morning at the Milwaukee County Zoo -- where she's going behind the scenes -- and so can you during Behind the Scenes Weekend.

About Behind the Scenes Weekend (website)

March 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Venture into interesting areas not usually open to visitors during the Zoo’s annual special event, Behind the Scenes Weekend, presented by Prairie Farms Dairy, March 9-10. This weekend, visitors can see the underground enclosures where warm-weather animals live during the winter, learn how food items are prepared for small mammals like the North American river otters and two-toed sloth, and get an up-above and up-close look at the Lake Wisconsin Exhibit in the Aquatic & Reptile Center.

On Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., these areas mentioned, and several others will be open to the public for tours. All of the locations are designed to give visitors a new appreciation for all the work that takes place “behind closed doors” at the Zoo.

