‘Fun attractions:’ Behind the Scenes Weekend at the Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE -- This weekend only, you'll get to see a different side to some of your favorite zoo animals! Kasey spent the morning at the Milwaukee County Zoo -- where she's going behind the scenes -- and so can you during Behind the Scenes Weekend.
About Behind the Scenes Weekend (website)
March 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Venture into interesting areas not usually open to visitors during the Zoo’s annual special event, Behind the Scenes Weekend, presented by Prairie Farms Dairy, March 9-10. This weekend, visitors can see the underground enclosures where warm-weather animals live during the winter, learn how food items are prepared for small mammals like the North American river otters and two-toed sloth, and get an up-above and up-close look at the Lake Wisconsin Exhibit in the Aquatic & Reptile Center.
On Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., these areas mentioned, and several others will be open to the public for tours. All of the locations are designed to give visitors a new appreciation for all the work that takes place “behind closed doors” at the Zoo.
About Milwaukee County Zoo (website)
As one of the country’s finest zoological attractions, the Milwaukee County Zoo will educate, entertain and inspire you! Visit over 3,100 mammals, birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles in specialized habitats spanning 190 wooded acres. Explore educational wildlife shows, fun attractions and enticing special events.
The Zoo is a place where everyone can laugh and learn — it’s a place to be amazed and inspired — a place where nature and wonder meet!