Future Forecaster: Meet 8-year-old Amya from Milwaukee

Posted 8:04 am, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 08:13AM, March 8, 2019

She wanted to be a Future Forecaster — and that’s exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping her accomplish. Meet 8-year-old Amya Jackson from Milwaukee.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

